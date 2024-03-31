Suresh elected president of Srikakulam Lions Club

March 31, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Srikakulam Lions Club members elected Dr Boddepalli Suresh and Dr. Paidi Sindhura as president and secretary respectively at a meeting organised in Sriakkulam on Sunday. Jogi Bharati was elected as treasurer of the club. The club mentor Natukula Mohan, zone chairperson Badana Deva Bhusanam and Srikakulam Central president congratulated the new team. Mr. Mohan called upon the team to extend their services to downtrodden sections and empower women through their activities. Vice President of the Club D. Vishnumurthy, representatives Tekkam Ramgopal, Baratam Visweswara Rao and others were present.