GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supply of Krishna waters to Kuppam Branch Canal not stopped, say officials

The off-take point on Kuppam Branch Canal at Rajupeta was removed temporarily and the reinstallation work commenced immediately, they say

February 28, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The officials of the second phase of Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project on February 28 (Wednesday) said that the gate (shutter) arranged at the off-take point on the Kuppam Branch Canal at Rajupeta was removed temporarily and that its reinstallation works with cement concrete commenced immediately.

“A section of the media, in an attempt to bring disrepute to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, are spreading false information that the gates were removed and the water supply to the Kuppam Branch Canal was stopped,” an official release said.

The release said that the Krishna River water was released into the tanks nearby through the off-take points in Ramakuppam and Shantipuram mandals despite low water levels in the river and Srisailam reservoir.

The Chief Minister on February 26 (Monday) released the Krishna water into the Kuppam Branch Canal of the HNSS Phase-II project at Rajupeta village in Ramakuppam mandal. The project was completed at a cost of ₹560 crore.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / water

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.