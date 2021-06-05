Andhra Pradesh

Superintendent of GGH transferred

Government General Hospital Superintendent J. Prabhakar, who is charged with sexually harassing a house surgeon, has been transferred to the GGH in Kurnool.

The government’s decision was based on the preliminary findings of the two committees that had been constituted to inquire into the issue.

The committees, one headed by T. Bapi Reddy, Joint Collector (Aasara and Welfare), and the other constituted by the Directorate of Medical Education and headed by G. Sambasiva Rao, Principal of A.C. Subba Reddy Government Medical College, completed their inquiry, official sources said.

The statements of the house surgeon, fellow medicos, and GGH doctors had been recorded, the sources added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2021 11:12:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/superintendent-of-ggh-transferred/article34741057.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY