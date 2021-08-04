Andhra Pradesh

Sunnam Rajaiah’s first death anniversary observed

CPI(M) leaders on Tuesday said that intensifying the movement for the rights of the families affected by the Polavaram irrigation project would be a fitting tribute to former Bhadrachalam MLA Sunnam Rajaiah.

CPI(M) East Godavari district committee members Punem Satyanarayana and Mekala Nageswara Rao observed the first death anniversary of Sunnam Rajaiah, former three-time MLA from Bhadrachalam. Rajaiah had succumbed to COVID-19.

Rajaiah’s wife Ms. Chukkamma and other left party leaders offered floral tributes to his statue at his memorial at Sunnamvari Gudem village in V.R.Puram mandal in East Godavari district on Tuesday.

Rajaiah was a prominent leader who lent his voice for the rights of the people displaced by the Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 4, 2021 12:47:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/sunnam-rajaiahs-first-death-anniversary-observed/article35711534.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY