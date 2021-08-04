Sunnam Rajaiah’s first death anniversary observed

CPI(M) leaders on Tuesday said that intensifying the movement for the rights of the families affected by the Polavaram irrigation project would be a fitting tribute to former Bhadrachalam MLA Sunnam Rajaiah.

CPI(M) East Godavari district committee members Punem Satyanarayana and Mekala Nageswara Rao observed the first death anniversary of Sunnam Rajaiah, former three-time MLA from Bhadrachalam. Rajaiah had succumbed to COVID-19.

Rajaiah’s wife Ms. Chukkamma and other left party leaders offered floral tributes to his statue at his memorial at Sunnamvari Gudem village in V.R.Puram mandal in East Godavari district on Tuesday.

Rajaiah was a prominent leader who lent his voice for the rights of the people displaced by the Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh.