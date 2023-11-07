HamberMenu
Sudden rain brings cheer to farmers in Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla districts

Many crops were in a withering stage due to lack of irrigation, according to district officials

November 07, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
A cotton field at Puttur village near Guntur, after a burst of rain.

A cotton field at Puttur village near Guntur, after a burst of rain. | Photo Credit: T. Vijaya Kumar

Sudden rainfall in Guntur, Bapatla and Palnadu districts over the last three days has come as a shot in the arm for farmers whose standing crops were withering due to lack of irrigation. Officials of the Agriculture Department said that the small bursts of localised rainfall would be beneficial for many crops.

In Guntur district, the average rainfall stood at around 15.4 mm in the last three days, said Agriculture Joint Director Nunna Venkateswarlu on Tuesday. He said that though the rainfall did not cover the entire district, most of the mandals witnessed rainfall. He added that when there is no source of water for the already suffering standing crops, the rainfall would buy enough time for the crops to survive till the time of harvesting. He said that it would benefit crops like chilli, cotton and even paddy.

The average rainfall in Bapatla district was around 14.06 mm, informed the district authorities in a statement on Tuesday. Palnadu district also saw considerably good rainfall, as per district authorities.

Farmers in these districts were starved for water for the last couple of months. In fact, there were no rains, no canal water and no groundwater available for the crops, farmers said.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Agriculture / rains

