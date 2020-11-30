‘Successive CMs betrayed people of Rayalaseema’

YSRCP leaders are mired in corruption, says BJP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party national secretary Y. Satya Kumar on Sunday alleged that the successive Chief Ministers, who hailed from the Rayalaseema, had betrayed the people of the region by neither taking up development activities nor spending money to improve the standard of life of the common man.

During an interaction with the party functionaries here, Mr. Satya Kumar said that things had come to such a pass that the assets of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) were not being protected even as the portions of the seven hills were getting encroached.

Criticising the YSRCP government, he alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was following the footsteps of his counterpart in Telangana and working only for political gains .

“Like Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr. Jagan also functions from his farmhouse without having a public connect. There is no focus on generating revenue for the State or development activity. Just doling out money in the name of welfare does not help,” said Mr. Satya Kumar.

Housing scheme

At a time when the BJP-led Central government has sanctioned 21 lakh houses to the poor in Andhra Pradesh, not even 7 lakhs have been finished in the past seven years, he pointed out and alleged that all YSRCP leaders were mired in corruption.

The Narendra Modi government has introduced Jan Dhan accounts and Direct Benefits Transfer system so that financial leakages are plugged, he said.

BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy and other leaders were present on the occasion.