HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students urged to take up research on natural products

February 15, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Assistant Director, National Centre for Natural Products Research, Mississippi, U.S., Amar. G. Chittiboina on Wednesday spoke at length about the various natural chemical components present in various species of chamomile and their benefits for human health and also for manufacture of cosmetics.

He was delivering a lecture on “Comprehensive Pharmacogenetic Investigation of Chamomile (Chamanthi)“, at a session organised by the Department of Chemistry in PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science.

Dr. Chittiboina explained to the students about the different chemical techniques for isolation of the chemical compounds present in Camomile, which are responsible for the therapeutic activity of the natural products and motivated them to take up research in natural products.

College Principal M. Ramesh, director Babu Rao, dean Rajesh Jampala, vice-principal and HoD M. Manoranjani and faculty members M David Raju, Satyadev, PTSRK Prasada Rao, Visalakshamma, Nagarjuna Babu and Sitalu were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.