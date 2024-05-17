GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students showcase talent at bootcamp at Centurion University

Published - May 17, 2024 06:32 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Students participating in the bootcamp at Centurion University in Vizianagaram.

Students participating in the bootcamp at Centurion University in Vizianagaram. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Several students showcased their talent at a 72-hour bootcamp organised at the Centurion University of Technology and Management in Vizianagaram.

The three-day event helped youngsters to do experiments and come out with new projects on machine learning, internet of things, web technologies, greenhouse automation, and other aspects.

Vice-Chancellor Prashant Kumar Mohanty, and Registrar P. Pallavi said that the event was aimed at helping students keep themselves abreast of the developments taking place in software and hardware sectors.

