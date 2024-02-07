GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students should be in tune with evolving demands of job market, say experts at The Hindu FIC seminar

Law graduates are in great demand not just in the corporate sector but also at banks, say experts

February 07, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Students attending a seminar conducted by The Hindu Future India Club in collaboration with VIT AP University, at TJPS College in Guntur on Wednesday.

Students attending a seminar conducted by The Hindu Future India Club in collaboration with VIT AP University, at TJPS College in Guntur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: T. Vijaya Kumar

Students of TJPS College in Guntur evinced interest in learning about the career choices available to them, at a seminar conducted by The Hindu Future India Club in collaboration with VIT-AP University on ‘Careers in Law, Management and Sciences’ on Wednesday.

K.V. Brahmum, secretary and correspondent of TJPS College, observed that students should inculcate a habit of continuous learning and should be in tune with the evolving demands of the job market across the globe.

Malavika Ganta, Assistant Professor, VIT AP School of Law (VSL), said that law is shaping up to be a lucrative career, and said law graduates are in great demand for companies to deal with their day-to-day legal matters. She added that law students could secure jobs in the banking sector as well.

Dr. S.S. Santha Kumari, professor, VIT AP School of Business (VSB) said that the students would not get good employment with mere graduation in B.Com, BBA or some other course, but they have to get certificates in skill development courses as well. She added that competition has increased sharply, and urged students to work on their communication skills, particularly in English.

Faculty members and students from VIT AP and TJPS took part in the seminar in large numbers.

