Students learn to perform CPR in emergency situation

February 18, 2024 04:32 am | Updated 04:32 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency procedure with chest compressions, said consultant anaesthesiologist and critical care specialist at Anu My Baby Hospitals Dr. Sivaram.

Speaking at an awareness and hands-on training programme organised by the NSS unit of V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College, in association with Anu My Baby Hospitals on CPR on the college campus on Saturday, Dr. Sivaram said according to reports, in sudden cardiac arrest situations, survival rate was less than 1 %. “However, if we can perform CPR within 10 minutes on the victim, we can save his/her life,” he said.

A demo session trained the NSS volunteers on how to perform CPR on victims using mannequins in emergency situation before arrival of the ambulance, They were also educated on mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and use of ventilator to restore partial flow of oxygenated blood to the brain and heart.

The college’s NSS Programme Officer Kolla Narendra said 70 volunteers participated in the event.

