Student groups clash in Ongole Government Medical College

November 21, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

Tension gripped the Government Medical College here on Tuesday after two groups of students of the 2020 batch began clashing with each other. Two students who sustained bleeding injuries were admitted to a private hospital here, College Principal A. Yedukondala Rao said on Tuesday.

Witnessing the clash inside the classroom, the college authorities conducted counselling for the students and restored order. However, the truce among the students was short-lived as they again clashed with stones outside the campus later. Ongole Taluka police began a probe following complaints filed by the two groups against each other.

.

Special Enforcement Bureau officials also conducted a probe into the alleged rampant narcotic drug abuse in the college campus. Animosities developed after a group of students complained about the drug menace in the college campus; following which, college authorities removed some students from the boys hostel after an inquiry. The punished students held a grudge against the students who had reportedly complained to the hostel warden.

