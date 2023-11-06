Student fall from hostel building in Nuzvid IIIT; condition stable

November 06, 2023 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - NUZVID

A first year engineering student P. Charisma reportedly fell from the hostel building of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), IIIT Campus, Nuzvid, on November 6.

“Her condition is stated to be out of danger. The accident occurred when the student slipped and fell from the second floor of the building,” said institute Director, G. V. R. Srinivas Rao.

A native of Tallarevu mandal, Kakinada district, Charisma was studying first year Chemical Engineering in the IIIT.

“The student suffered multiple fractures. She was shifted to Vijayawada, for better treatment and information has been given to her parents,” the Director said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), E. Ashok Kumar Goud, said on receiving information police rushed to the spot and inquired about the incident.

“Police will record the statements of Charisma’s room mates and her friends. A case has been registered,”, the DSP said.