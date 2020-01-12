Student drowns in Penakacherla Dam

A final year degree student of SV Degree College in the city was drowned in the Penakacherla Dam or Mid Pennar Reservoir (MPR Dam) on Sunday afternoon when he went there to celebrate his birthday eve, along with six other classmates.

Since his birthday, January 13, usually coincides with Bhogi, he chose to celebrate it a day early and went to the dam along with his friends. “When they are playing in the water, at around 1.45 p.m., B. Triloknath, son of a tailor at Chandra Sports, slipped from a rock. Not knowing how to swim, he drowned,” said Kuderu Sub-Inspector Yuvaraj.

He was pulled out of the water and taken to the Government General Hospital in Anantapur, where he was declared brought dead.