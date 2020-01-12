Andhra Pradesh

Student drowns in Penakacherla Dam

more-in

A final year degree student of SV Degree College in the city was drowned in the Penakacherla Dam or Mid Pennar Reservoir (MPR Dam) on Sunday afternoon when he went there to celebrate his birthday eve, along with six other classmates.

Since his birthday, January 13, usually coincides with Bhogi, he chose to celebrate it a day early and went to the dam along with his friends. “When they are playing in the water, at around 1.45 p.m., B. Triloknath, son of a tailor at Chandra Sports, slipped from a rock. Not knowing how to swim, he drowned,” said Kuderu Sub-Inspector Yuvaraj.

He was pulled out of the water and taken to the Government General Hospital in Anantapur, where he was declared brought dead.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 11:10:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/student-drowns-in-penakacherla-dam/article30551903.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY