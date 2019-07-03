Student dies in classroom

A first year intermediate student, Tanguturi Harshavardhan Reddy (16), died under suspicious circumstances in classroom on Tuesday.

A native of Gogulavaripalli village in Kadapa district, Reddy was pursuing intermediate in a corporate college, located at Gudavalli village on the city outskirts. He joined in the college only 15 days ago.

According to the college staff, the student collapsed in the classroom. Doctors opined that he might have died to cardiac arrest.

The Gannavaram police, who registered a case under Section 174 CrPc (suspicious death), said the cause of death could be ascertained only after post-mortem examination. The case is under investigation.