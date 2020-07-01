Stick to safety norms, Prakasam SP tells people

Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal has urged the people to avoid unnecessary travel as the COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Riding a motorcycle, the SP on Wednesday visited various containment clusters in the city, including Indiramma Colony, Kothapatnam bus stand area, Pernamitta, ABM College area and south bypass, and enforced lockdown strictly.
He noted that some residents were moving without wearing masks and ensured that they did so. People should in their own interest cooperate with the police who were performing the unenvious task of restraining the movement of people to combat the killer virus, he said.
“There can be no complacency as the virus is spreading fast,” he told the police personnel on duty.
The lockdown reimposed since June 21 should be strictly implemented, he told the staff who had a tough time in preventing the people from moving out of their homes without any valid reason and without following the social etiquette during the times of pandemic.
Directive to staff
Mr. Kaushal wanted the police personnel to protect themselves while performing field duty in the containment zones as they were at a risk of contracting the disease.
Some of them got infected due to negligence. He impressed upon them by saying it was all the more important to follow the norms like frequently disinfecting the police stations by spraying sodium hypochlorite and by wearing masks and using sanitisers, gloves, and PPE kits.
