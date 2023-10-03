Steps taken to speed up trials of remand prisoners, say Eluru district judge

October 03, 2023 08:14 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Eluru district judge C. Purushottam Kumar has said that steps have been being taken to speed up the trials of remand prisoners and release them. Instructions have been issued to send the orders to avoid delay in releasing the prisoners.

Participating in the Prisoners’ Welfare Day observed on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 (Monday), Mr. Purushottama Kumar said that the Supreme Court had directed to courts to conduct hearings through video conference. The government is imparting training to the prisoners through skill development programmes and providing counselling, he said.

Eluru district Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh appealed to the prisoners to change their behaviour and lead a respectful life after their release.

Many programmes are being undertaken in jails to turn the prisons into reformation centres. Doctors will be sent from the government hospitals to counsel the needy prisoners, the Colletor said and advised the prisoners to do yoga for fitness and peace of mind.

Mr. Prasanna Venkatesh assured all cooperation from the district administration for the welfare of prisoners.

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary K.V.V. Bulli Krishna said that free legal aid was being provided to prisoners. A bakery has been established in the Women Prisoner’s Block, he said.

Jail Superintendent C.H.R.V. Swamy, jailors and prisoners participated in the programme.

In Vijayawada, Metropolitan Sessions Judge A. Satyanand, Special Judge for POCSO cases S. Rajini, 13th Additional District Sessions Judge D. Seshaiah, and judges C. Ramana Reddy, G. Lenin Babu, v. Vijaya Kumar Reddy and others participated in the Prisoners’ Welfare Day programe in the District Jail.

Mr. Satyanand and other judges garlanded a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, visited the jail premises and planted saplings. Jail Superintendent Hamsa Paul and other officers also participated in the programme.