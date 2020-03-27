Steps taken to provide rice, commodities through PDS from Sunday: official

East Godavari Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha on Friday said that steps being taken to supply rice and other commodities through the public distribution system (PDS) in the district from Sunday.
Speaking to the media here, Mr. Lakshmisha has said that the use of biometric system to supply the commodities has been exempted to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.
“The beneficiaries belong to any part of the State will be given the commodities through the PDS across the district,” said Mr. Lakshmisha.
Door delivery service
On the door delivery service by the retail firms, Mr. Lakshmisha has advised people to place bulk orders.
“The task is easy when the households orders their goods together for some days, enabling the officials to implement the system successfully,” he said. The door delivery crew has been given permission to move in all the urban bodies across the district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.