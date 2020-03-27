Steps taken to provide rice, commodities through PDS from Sunday: official

East Godavari Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha on Friday said that steps being taken to supply rice and other commodities through the public distribution system (PDS) in the district from Sunday.

Speaking to the media here, Mr. Lakshmisha has said that the use of biometric system to supply the commodities has been exempted to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

“The beneficiaries belong to any part of the State will be given the commodities through the PDS across the district,” said Mr. Lakshmisha.

Door delivery service

On the door delivery service by the retail firms, Mr. Lakshmisha has advised people to place bulk orders.

“The task is easy when the households orders their goods together for some days, enabling the officials to implement the system successfully,” he said. The door delivery crew has been given permission to move in all the urban bodies across the district.