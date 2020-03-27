Andhra Pradesh

Steps taken to provide rice, commodities through PDS from Sunday: official

‘Exemption given to use of biometric authentication’

East Godavari Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha on Friday said that steps being taken to supply rice and other commodities through the public distribution system (PDS) in the district from Sunday.

Speaking to the media here, Mr. Lakshmisha has said that the use of biometric system to supply the commodities has been exempted to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

“The beneficiaries belong to any part of the State will be given the commodities through the PDS across the district,” said Mr. Lakshmisha.

Door delivery service

On the door delivery service by the retail firms, Mr. Lakshmisha has advised people to place bulk orders.

“The task is easy when the households orders their goods together for some days, enabling the officials to implement the system successfully,” he said. The door delivery crew has been given permission to move in all the urban bodies across the district.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 27, 2020 8:20:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/steps-taken-to-provide-rice-commodities-through-pds-from-sunday-official/article31185588.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY