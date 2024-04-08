GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

State to get respite from heatwaves until April 12

April 08, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
School children covering their heads with towels to protect themselves from the scorching sun, in Vijayawada on Monday. The soaring temperature has made life miserable for people of the city.

School children covering their heads with towels to protect themselves from the scorching sun, in Vijayawada on Monday. The soaring temperature has made life miserable for people of the city.

People in the State can heave a sigh of relief as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that thunderstorms, accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam in the next four days.

Already a few places in Prakasam, Parvatipuram-Manyam, Tirupati districts received light to very light rain (0.1 to 2.4 mm) on April 8 (Monday), as per A.P. State Development Planning Society’s (APSDPS) realtime rainfall status as of 7 p.m.

This is due to the trough/wind discontinuity from interior Odisha to north Tamil Nadu that now runs from north coastal A.P. to south Tamil Nadu across Rayalaseema at 0.9 km above mean sea level, according to the IMD bulletin. While yellow alert was issued for April 9 (Tuesday) across the State due to hot, humid and discomfort weather, no such alert has been issued for April 10, 11 and 12, as of yet.

The maximum temperatures in the State were recorded again from Rayalaseema, with Nandyal recording 43.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Anantapur (42.8° C), Kadapa (42.6° C) and Kurnool (42.5° C) on April 8.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / weather / heatwave

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.