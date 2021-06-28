State records fewer than 5,000 cases for seventh day in a row

Krishna reports 8 deaths as 33 succumb to COVID-19 in 24 hours

The State has reported fewer than 5,000 COVID-19 infections a day for the seventh day in a row and the test positivity rate of the samples analysed during the period was 5% while the number of infections were 29,309. It was the lowest weekly tally after 10 weeks since mid-April.

In the 24 hours ending Sunday morning, 33 deaths and 4,250 infections were reported taking the toll to 12,599 and the cumulative tally to 18,79,872.

The number of recoveries and recovery rate increased to 18,22,500 and 96.95% respectively as 5,570 patients recovered in the past day leaving 44,773 active cases.

The test positivity rate of the 95,327 samples tested in 24 hours was 4.46% and the overall positivity rate of the 2.17 crore samples tested remained at 8.65%.

Krishna district reported the highest toll of eight in 24 hours while Chittoor reported six deaths. East Godavari and Srikakulam reported four deaths, Nellore three, and Guntur and Kurnool two each. Kadapa and Visakhapatnam reported zero deaths while the remaining four districts reported one death each.

More cases in E.G, Chittoor

East Godavari reported 890 new infections and was followed by Chittoor (673), Prakasam (461), West Godavari (417), Krishna (399), Guntur (309), Nellore (193), Anantapur (188), Visakhapatnam (187), Kadapa (179), Srikakulam (131), Kurnool (121) and Vizianagaram (102).

The district-wise total number of cases reported so far is as follows: East Godavari (2,61,180), Chittoor (2,18,488), Guntur (1,61,518), West Godavari (1,60,378), Anantapur (1,53,536), Visakhapatnam (1,48,168), Nellore (1,26,772), Kurnool (1,21,694), Prakasam (1,20,375), Srikakulam (1,18,215), Kadapa (1,05,913), Krishna (1,00,832) and Vizianagaram (79,908).