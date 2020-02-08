State-level sepak takraw tournament kicks off in Kurnool

State-level sepak takraw (kick volleyball) tournament began at the sports authority outdoor stadium in the city on Saturday. The tournament would see 130 athletes from across the State, 10 per district, in action.

The AP CM’s Cup-2020 was kicked off with district in charge and Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav hoisting the national flag. Labour Minister Gummanuru Jayaram hoisted the sports flag.

Mr. Anil Kumar lauded the students for picking sepak takraw over other sports and added that the athletes must work hard to represent the State at national and international events.

Mr. Jayaram expressed happiness over holding the tournament in Kurnool. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was encouraging sports in the State, he said.

More events planned

Sports authority MD Bhaskar said that about 2,000 athletes had been employed by the government. “We are also giving cash prizes to the athletes who win gold and silver medals at the national level. Every year one State-level tournament has been happening per district. We are planning to increase the number of tournaments per district to two,” he added.

District Collector G. Veerapandian said that the district authorities were working hard to make sure that Kurnool district excelled in sports. He later invited the athletes to visit the various historical sites in the district.

MLAs Hafeez Khan, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, Joint Collectors Ravi Pattansetti and Syed Khaja Mohiuddin, Municipal Commissioner Ravindrababu and Setkur CEO Nagaraju Naidu were among those present.