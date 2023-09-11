HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

State bandh called by TDP, JSP and other parties evokes partial response in Guntur, Palnadu and Bapatla districts in Andhra Pradesh

Activists of the parties stage protests at various places

September 11, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Police offiicials detaining a protester in front of Arundalpet police station in Guntur on Monday.

Police offiicials detaining a protester in front of Arundalpet police station in Guntur on Monday. | Photo Credit: T. Vijaya Kunar

The bandh called by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party and other opposition parties in the State evoked partial response from people in Guntur, Palnadu and Bapatla districts on Monday (September 11). The opposition parties have given the bandh call against the arrest and remand of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu relating to his alleged involvement in the ‘skill development scam’ in the State between 2014 and 19, when he was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

TDP activists staging a protest in Guntur on Monday.

TDP activists staging a protest in Guntur on Monday. | Photo Credit: T. Vijay Kumar

TDP and Jana Sena leaders along with their cadres staged protests at various places in the districts and the police deployed additional forces to face any eventuality. 

TDP activists staging protest in Guntur on Monday.

TDP activists staging protest in Guntur on Monday. | Photo Credit: T. Vijay Kumar

Police took leaders of both the parties into custody at Lodge Centre in Guntur, and shifted them to Arundalpet police station as they stopped the traffic briefly. 

All the schools, colleges and many commercial establishments are closed in Guntur city. The protesters burnt tyres on the roads in Vinukonda and organised road blocks in Narasaraopet of Palnadu district. The Palnadu district TDP president G.V. Anjanayulu and other senior leaders in these districts were detained at their homes. The party cadres took out rallies in various towns in these three districts.

Tyres were also burned at Navuluru, Krishnayapalem, Yerrabalem and other areas in Amaravati capital city and protests were staged. The leaders staged a protest in front of Tadepalli police station in Guntur district. 

The police imposed Section 144 under CrPC across the State. At some places, the police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse protesting activists.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.