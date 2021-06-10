Andhra Pradesh

SSC and Inter exams in July if pandemic situation eases

Education Minister A. Suresh on Thursday directed the officials of the School Education Department to prepare the timetables for the conduct of the SSC and Intermediate examinations in July should the pandemic situation eases by then.

In a video-conference with the officials, Mr. Suresh asked them to prepare for a review meeting with the Chief Minister on the issue.

The Minster also discussed the issues that had become the bone of contention between the teacher unions and the School Education authorities with regard to the implementation of reforms in tune with the National Education Policy.

Mr. Suresh said the views of the MLCs representing teachers’ constituencies, teachers, and union representatives should be elicited and discussed thoroughly. He also asked the officials to prepare the calendar for the 2021-22 academic year.

Nadu-Nedu works

On ‘Mana Badi - Nadu Nedu’, he said the officials should ensure that the works undertaken in the first phase of the programme were completed within the stipulated time to facilitate commencement of the second phase works.

Principal Secretary (School Education) B. Rajasekhar, Director Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu, Samagra Shiksha State Project Director Vetri Selvi, Commissioner, Board of Intermediate Education, Ramakrishna, and others were present.


