SRM-AP hosts meet on customer relationship management

The Directorate of Executive Education and Professional Studies (DEEPS) at SRM University-AP organised a two-day Management Development Programme on “Selling Skills and Customer Relationship Management”. The programme is specially designed for employees of the Andhra Pradesh State Co-operative Bank.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Managing Director of the bank R.S. Reddy said the programme would benefit the co-operative bank employees.

Vice-Chancellor of SRM-AP Manoj K. Arora said the programme would provide insights that will help the employees adopt a new approach to customer relationship management. “Our faculty members will guide you through the intricacies of selling skills, empowering you to build lasting connections with customers and drive organisational success,” he said.

Dean-Academic Affair at the university Vinayak Kalluri, Dean-Paari School of Business and Director-DEEPS Bharadwaj Sivakumaran, Assistant Director-DEEPS Sailaza Kosaraju were among those present on the occasion.