GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

SRM-AP hosts meet on customer relationship management

Published - May 24, 2024 09:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Employees of the AP State Cooperative Bank who participated in the Management Development Programme at SRM University-AP at Amaravati.

Employees of the AP State Cooperative Bank who participated in the Management Development Programme at SRM University-AP at Amaravati. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Directorate of Executive Education and Professional Studies (DEEPS) at SRM University-AP organised a two-day Management Development Programme on “Selling Skills and Customer Relationship Management”. The programme is specially designed for employees of the Andhra Pradesh State Co-operative Bank.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Managing Director of the bank R.S. Reddy said the programme would benefit the co-operative bank employees.

Vice-Chancellor of SRM-AP Manoj K. Arora said the programme would provide insights that will help the employees adopt a new approach to customer relationship management. “Our faculty members will guide you through the intricacies of selling skills, empowering you to build lasting connections with customers and drive organisational success,” he said.

Dean-Academic Affair at the university Vinayak Kalluri, Dean-Paari School of Business and Director-DEEPS Bharadwaj Sivakumaran, Assistant Director-DEEPS Sailaza Kosaraju were among those present on the occasion.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.