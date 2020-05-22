Sripada Venkanna passes away

Andhra Pradesh

Sripada Venkanna (84), who was associated with a number of cultural bodies in the city, died here on Friday. He is survived by two sons.

Venkanna had retired as a Senior Accounts Officer in the then South Eastern Railway, Visakhapatnam. During his tenure at Kharagpur, he had participated in several photo competitions, conducted by leading magazines and won several prizes for his photographs.

He came on transfer to the city in the early 1970s. He was associated with most of the cultural bodies in the city like Sangeeta Kalasamithi, Visakha Music Academy, VMDA, Kala Bharathi and Thyagaraja Aradhana Trust.

He spent his retired life towards the promotion of Fine Arts. An ardent fan of the legendary playback singer Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao, he was in regular touch with the family members of the singer. He willed that his body should be donated to a medical institution. His sons fulfilled his wish on Friday evening.

