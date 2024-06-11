GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Srinivasa Varma’s elevation as Union Minister strengthens BJP in Godavari: Bommala Dattu

The newly inducted Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries was welcomed at the Rajamahendravaram airport

Published - June 11, 2024 02:13 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries and Narsapur BJP MP Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma being welcomed by party cadre at Rajamahendravaram airport on June 11, 2024

Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries and Narsapur BJP MP Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma being welcomed by party cadre at Rajamahendravaram airport on June 11, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The BJP State and Godavari regional cadre on Tuesday offered a grand welcome to Narsapur BJP MP Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma at Rajamahendravaram airport. Mr. Varma has been inducted in the Central Cabinet and gets the two portfolios as Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries. 

ALSO READ | Narendra Modi 3.0: Portfolio of Union Council of Ministers

In an official release, East Godavari BJP President Bommala Dattu has stated that the elevation of Mr. Varma as the Union Minister of State would help strengthen the party in the Godavari region and contribute more to the State of Andhra Pradesh. 

BJP State Vice-President Relangi Sridevi, Rajamahendravaram City Assembly Convener N. Veeranna Chowdary and other leaders greeted Mr. Srinivasa Varma.

