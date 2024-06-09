GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Three MPs from Andhra Pradesh sworn in as Union Ministers

Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar of the TDP and Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma of the BJP make it to the Union Cabinet from the State

Published - June 09, 2024 09:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Srikakulam Member of Parliament Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. 

Srikakulam Member of Parliament Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

TDP Members of Parliament Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu (Srikakulam) and Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar (Guntur) and BJP Member of Parliament Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma (Narsapuram) were sworn in as Union Ministers by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday.

At age 36, Mr. Rammohan Naidu became the youngest-ever member of the Central Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is his third consecutive victory since 2014.

He is the son of former Union Minister K. Yerrannaidu (the youngest Cabinet Minister in 1996). He graduated in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University and has a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Long Island University.

Mr. Rammohan Naidu entered politics after his father’s death in a road accident in 2012. He first became Member of Parliament from Srikakulam in 2014 when he was just 26.

Guntur Member of Parliament Pemmasani Chandra Sekher.

Guntur Member of Parliament Pemmasani Chandra Sekher. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Mr. Chandra Sekhar hails from Burripalem village in Tenali mandal of Guntur district. He did his MBBS from NTR University of Health Sciences and MD in Internal Medicine at Geisinger Medical Center, Pennsylvania (USA).

This is his political debut and he won with a majority of 3,44,695 votes over the YSR Congress Party’s Kilari Venkata Rosaiah. He is preceded by Jayadev Galla.

Narsapuram Member of Parliament Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma.

Narsapuram Member of Parliament Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Mr. Srinivasa Varma (BJP) is from Bhimavaram in West Godavari district. He is also making his political debut. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Law and has M.A. and M.Li. Sc. PG degrees and is an established aquaculture and real estate businessman.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / national politics / Telugu Desam Party / Bharatiya Janata Party / ministers (government)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.