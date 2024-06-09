Three MPs from Andhra Pradesh sworn in as Union Ministers

TDP Members of Parliament Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu (Srikakulam) and Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar (Guntur) and BJP Member of Parliament Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma (Narsapuram) were sworn in as Union Ministers by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday.

At age 36, Mr. Rammohan Naidu became the youngest-ever member of the Central Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is his third consecutive victory since 2014.

He is the son of former Union Minister K. Yerrannaidu (the youngest Cabinet Minister in 1996). He graduated in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University and has a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Long Island University.

Mr. Rammohan Naidu entered politics after his father’s death in a road accident in 2012. He first became Member of Parliament from Srikakulam in 2014 when he was just 26.

Mr. Chandra Sekhar hails from Burripalem village in Tenali mandal of Guntur district. He did his MBBS from NTR University of Health Sciences and MD in Internal Medicine at Geisinger Medical Center, Pennsylvania (USA).

This is his political debut and he won with a majority of 3,44,695 votes over the YSR Congress Party’s Kilari Venkata Rosaiah. He is preceded by Jayadev Galla.

Mr. Srinivasa Varma (BJP) is from Bhimavaram in West Godavari district. He is also making his political debut. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Law and has M.A. and M.Li. Sc. PG degrees and is an established aquaculture and real estate businessman.