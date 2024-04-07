GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Srimukhalingam chief priest gets BSP ticket to contest Srikakulam Lok Sabha seat

April 07, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Srimukhalingam temple chief priest Naidugari Rajasekhar (left) interacting with BSP leader Purnachandra Rao in Vijayawada.

Srimukhalingam temple chief priest Naidugari Rajasekhar will contest for the Srikakulam Parliamentary constituency with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket in the upcoming general elections.

Mr. Rajasekhar, who contested as an independent, in the previous election expressed confidence that he would give a tough fight to other candidates in the constituency as BSP was known for focusing on all communities of the society, particularly the downtrodden sections.

In a press release, he thanked BSP State co-ordinator and former DGP J. Purnachandra Rao, and BSP State president B. Paramjyothi for allocating him the ticket after receiving approval from BSP national president Mayawati.

