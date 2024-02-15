GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Srikalahasti MLA slams TDP leader for neglecting temple upkeep

February 15, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - SRIKALAHASTI

The Hindu Bureau
Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy (centre) participating in the ‘Maha Kumbhabhishekam’ of Sri Neelakanteswara Swamy Devasthanam at Uranduru in Tirupati district on Thursday.

Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy (centre) participating in the ‘Maha Kumbhabhishekam’ of Sri Neelakanteswara Swamy Devasthanam at Uranduru in Tirupati district on Thursday.

After stoking controversy with his comment on the State capital issueSrikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy has upped the ante by a conducting temple consecration right in the native village of the TDP constituency in-charge.

The MLA and his arch rival Bojjala Venkata Sudheer Reddy, son of the TDP’s former Minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy, have been at loggerheads with each other recently over the Srikalahastheeswara Swamy Devasthanam.

After Mr. Sudheer Reddy referred to alleged violations in the ancient temple, Mr. Madhusudhan Reddy on Thursday conducted a ‘Maha Kumbhabhishekam’ (consecration) at Annapurneswari Sametha Sri Neelakanteswara Swamy temple in Uranduru, the ancestral village of the Bojjalas.

“Maha Kumbhabhishekam has to be performed once every twelve years in all temples so as to retain the deity’s power. The Bojjala family, however, is only interested in playing dirty politics with temples and not on their upkeep,” he said after participating in the consecration ceremony.

The MLA pointed out that no consecration was performed and the village temple remained neglected for thirty years, though the Bojjala family stayed in power during the past two decades. “Instead of spreading lies about temples, the TDP leader should rely on sincere work to gain popularity,” he remarked.

Earlier, the devasthanam board members led by Chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu welcomed the legislator to the village with temple honours.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.