Srikakulam artist showcases talent with a miniature painting of Ayodhya Ram’s temple

January 19, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
A miniature painting on Ayodhya temple.

A miniature painting on Ayodhya temple. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

A young artist V. Rahul Patnaik of Srikakulam showcased his talent with a miniature painting of Ayodhya Ram’s temple on the eve of Prana Prathista of Ram Lalla in garbha griha (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple. The artist meticulously crafted Sri Rama’s new temple on a mango leaf. He used acrylic colours and completed the painting within four hours. “Construction of Lord Rama’s temple in Ayodhya is an auspicious moment for every person in India. I did this painting with a lot of devotion,” he added.

Mr. Rahul Patnaik got many State and national awards for his miniature paintings which were appreciated by professional artists too. Meanwhile, A.P. Sadhu Parishad president Swami Srinivasananda and others, who received invitations, left for Ayodhya, to witness the grand event on January 22.

Mr. Srinivasananda said that the construction of the temple at Ayodhya was the wish of crores of people and it was finally fulfilled with the initiative of the Narendra Modi government.

