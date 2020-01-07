‘Sri City fuels India’s ambitionof becoming manufacturing hub’

A team of probationary IAS officers visited Sri City in Chittoor district on Monday during study tour as part of ‘Bharat Darshan’.

The team of 18 officers landed at Sri City at the Andhra Pradesh – Tamil Nadu border, where they were welcomed by vice-president (Customer Relations) C. Ramesh Kumar.

Dubbing Sri City as one of the mega industrial parks in the country, president (Operations) Satish Kamat explained how it fuelled India’s ambition of becoming a manufacturing hub by creating jobs and getting the economy on fast track.

He also highlighted the unique advantages of the region and explained the incentives offered by the State and Central governments to industrialists for investing in the integrated business city.

On coming to know of the officials’ visit, Founder Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy expressed his desire of seeing Sri City becoming a project of serious study and reference model for planners, administrators and technocrats. The officers later went around the industrial park and witnessed the world-class infrastructure and the business-friendly ambience.