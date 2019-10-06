Splendour marks golden chariot procession in Tirumala

The procession of golden chariot dominated the proceedings on Saturday, the fifth day of the Brahmotsavams in Tirumala.

The processional deity of Lord Malayappa, flanked on either side by His two consorts, mounted atop the dazzling golden chariot was taken out in a procession around the mada streets amid great religious ecstasy.

Thousands of devotees congregated on either side of the mada streets to witness the celestial ‘procession on wheels’.

Devotees went into raptures and chanted ‘Govinda namams’ as the 28-feet- high chariot moved on.

Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam, Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, and Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy were among other prominent persons who took part in the procession.

Earlier in the morning, the Lord, dressed as Lord Rama, rode the ‘Hanumantha Vahanam’.

Special rituals

Contrary to other festival days, the deity was brought out thrice during the day on various vahanams.

The day was also marked by special rituals such as ‘Vasanthotsavam’ and ‘Asthanam’ to the deities in the afternoon at the Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the temple.

The day’s festivities concluded with a procession of ‘Gaja Vahanam’ in the night.