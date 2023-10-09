HamberMenu
Special focus on poverty reduction in rural areas, says Srikakulam Collector

Construction of Mulapeta sea port and other developmental activities would improve the rural economy in Kotabommali, Santabommali and surrounding areas, says Shrikesh Lathkar

October 09, 2023 11:09 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - SRIKAKULAM:

K Srinivasa Rao
A file photo of Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar.

A file photo of Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar said that the district administration had put special focus on reduction of poverty in rural areas with the effective implementation of welfare schemes and creation of livelihood opportunities locally. He said that the construction of Mulapeta sea port and other developmental activities would improve the rural economy in Kotabommali, Santabommali, Tekkali and other surrounding areas.

Village Poverty Reduction Plan

Speaking to the media here on Monday, October 9, 2023, he said a survey is going to be taken up under ‘Village Poverty Reduction Plan’‘ to assess the exact reasons for low income of many families. All the departments are being involved to take up the survey with the support of the staff available in village and ward secretariats. Self help groups will also play an active role in survey since their support is also essential in improvement of livelihood opportunities.

The survey and follow up action may help the government to reduction the migration of people from Srikakulam district. Around 3.5 lakh people out of 27 lakh population had already left to various cities and other places across India in the absence of jobs and economic activity in their villages and mandals. It is leading to many socioeconomic problems also as villages were seen only with elderly people and children. The government is hopeful that many migrated people would return to Srikakulam if income sources are improved locally.

“Srikakulam has many natural resources such as rivers, long coastal line and others. With their optimum utilisation, we can create decent economic activity in villages,”“ said Mr. Lathkar.

