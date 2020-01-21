Speaker’s ‘protest’ takes everyone by surprise

Probably for the first time in the history of the Assembly, Speaker Thammineni Seetharam registered his “protest” against the behaviour of the Opposition MLAs in the House on Tuesday.

The Speaker left the House in a huff, leaving everyone dumbfounded. He did not announce whether it was a break, or an adjournment. The Speaker just removed his collar mike and left saying, “Am protesting the attitude of the TDP MLAs.”

Trouble started as soon as the House assembled at 10 a.m. The TDP MLAs raised slogans such as ‘Save Amaravati’.

Mr. Seetharam, however, conducted the business amidst protests and noisy scenes.

Later, the TDP MLAs went to the Speaker’s podium and raised slogans holding placards. They obstructed the business and engaged themselves in crosstalk with the YSRCP MLAs from the podium.

Repeated requests from the Speaker went in vain.

As soon as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy entered the House at around 11.15 a.m., the Speaker said he was protesting and left.