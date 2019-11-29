SP inspects two sand reaches in Anantapur

The State government is firm on curbing illegal transport of sand from the reaches and the police personnel will do their best to check any illegal activity, Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu has said, while inspecting two sand reaches in the district on Thursday.

Mr. Yesu Babu inspected the M. Rangapuram and Cherukuru sand reaches and talked to the personnel there. He told them to be vigilant to stop unauthorised transport of sand across the border or diversion to different places.

The SP asked the personnel to check all the minute details of all the vehicles carrying sand from the reaches at M. Rangapuram in Madakasira mandal and Cherukuru in Roddam Mandal, which have common border with Karnataka.

“Do not leave any lorry or tipper to cross the border without checking 24X7, he said, adding the purpose of the checkposts was to stop smuggling. He asked the personnel to always sport the body-worn cameras to enable the command control room to keep a watch on the activities and ensure no liquor from Karnataka entered Andhra Pradesh nor sand from A.P. crossed the border.

Penukonda DSP Mahboob Basha, Madakasira and Penukonda circle inspectors Devanand and Srihari accompanied the SP.