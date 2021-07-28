South coastal A.P. sees four COVID-19 deaths

Four more patients succumbed to coronavirus in south coastal Andhra Pradesh, taking the toll to 1,941 in the last 24 hours.

Nellore and Prakasam districts reported two deaths each in the 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Wednesday. So far, 989 patients in Prakasam district and 952 patients in Nellore district lost their lives, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

The overall tally crossed the 2,62,600-mark as 422 persons in the region, including 216 in Prakasam district, tested positive in the last 24 hours. An equal number of patients in the region, including 158 in Nellore district, recovered from the virus and tested negative during the period.

With this, the number of active cases stands at 5,483 in the region. Over 2.55 lakh patients have recovered so far in the two districts.