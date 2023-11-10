Somireddy welcomes Supreme Court fiat on pending cases against political leaders

November 10, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - NELLORE

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has welcomed the directive of the Supreme Court to High Courts related to the early disposal of criminal cases pending against the people’s representatives including MPs and MLAs.

‘‘The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders including Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy are facing probes by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and they should be ready to go to jail,” the TDP leader said while referring to the directive from the apex court, on November 10 (Friday).

Mr. Chandramohan Reddy also said that 146 cases registered against people’s representatives were pending in Andhra Pradesh, of which 50 cases had been pending for more than five years.

Mr. Chandramohan Reddy, who visited some of the 470 drought-hit mandals in Andhra Pradesh recently, said it was unfortunate that Mr. Govardhan Reddy was yet to reach out to the distressed farmers.

“The farmers are enduring unspeakable hardship because of the dry spell as crops grown during the khariff season have been completely withered in Anantapur and Prakasam districts,” he said.