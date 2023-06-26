HamberMenu
Solid-waste-management expert Subba Rao honoured

June 26, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Advisor to Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Maddukuri Venkata Subba Rao was honoured by VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar in Vijayawada on Monday. Mr. Venkata Subba Rao, an expert in vermicomposting and a solid-waste-management consultant, received Green India Award-2023 at the World Environment Expo and Conference organised by the Green Society of India in New Delhi earlier this month. Mr. Subba Rao said he was one of the 11 individuals who were given the award in the country.

