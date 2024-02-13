Software engineer from Nandyal commits suicide

February 13, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - NANDYAL

A software engineer, Sowreshwar Reddy (32), died under treatment at the area hospital here on Tuesday, after reportedly attempting suicide by consuming a poisonous substance.

According to the information, Mr. Reddy, a resident of Gulladurthi village of Koilakuntla mandal, works in Chennai. On Monday morning, he boarded a train at Mayaluru station to reach Chennai as his father gave him a sendoff; he reportedly got off the train at Allagadda and reached the nearby fields, where he allegedly committed suicide.

Upon noticing him, some farm workers reported to the police and he was taken to the area hospital. He is survived by his wife and a two-year-old child. The police registered a case and took up further investigation.

Those in distress and having suicidal thoughts can Dial 100.