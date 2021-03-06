SmartIDEATHON-2021: innovative ideas invited

To promote innovation and out-of-the-box thinking in young minds, especially students, GITAM Deemed to be University’s Venture Development Centre (VDC) is organising a national level event titled ‘SmartIDEATHON-2021’.
This was informed by VDC Director Leben Johnson here on Saturday. He said that ideas can be from any domain that can be submitted at http://vdc.gitam.edu/smartidea
The application process is open from Monday for three weeks until March 28.
This is open nationally for anyone with an idea that can make a difference. The ideas can come from students, employees or budding startups, not necessary that the applicant need to be part of GITAM, he said.
Short-listed applicants will have to pitch their ideas as a team to a panel, he added.
The finalist will also get access to Northeastern University’s Ready-Set-Go programme for free and can use the state-of-the-art pre-incubation and incubation facility of VDC that is coming up.
GITAM has also set aside gap/seed funding to help budding startups in their prototype building, the VDC Director said.
