Andhra Pradesh

SmartIDEATHON-2021: innovative ideas invited

To promote innovation and out-of-the-box thinking in young minds, especially students, GITAM Deemed to be University’s Venture Development Centre (VDC) is organising a national level event titled ‘SmartIDEATHON-2021’.

This was informed by VDC Director Leben Johnson here on Saturday. He said that ideas can be from any domain that can be submitted at http://vdc.gitam.edu/smartidea

The application process is open from Monday for three weeks until March 28.

This is open nationally for anyone with an idea that can make a difference. The ideas can come from students, employees or budding startups, not necessary that the applicant need to be part of GITAM, he said.

Short-listed applicants will have to pitch their ideas as a team to a panel, he added.

The finalist will also get access to Northeastern University’s Ready-Set-Go programme for free and can use the state-of-the-art pre-incubation and incubation facility of VDC that is coming up.

GITAM has also set aside gap/seed funding to help budding startups in their prototype building, the VDC Director said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2021 7:17:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/smartideathon-2021-innovative-ideas-invited/article34006259.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY