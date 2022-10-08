‘Sky is the limit for opportunities in space tech. for students’

ISRO-SHAR Space Week celebrations conclude at SITAM Engineering College in Vizianagaram

Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath participating in the valedictory of the Space Week Celebrations at SITAM Engineering College in Vizianagaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ISRO-SHAR Space Week celebrations conclude at SITAM Engineering College in Vizianagaram

Minister for Industries and Infrastructure Gudivada Amarnath on Saturday said that students should aim high and become great scientists in the future.

Attending as the chief guest for the valedictory of the Space Week celebrations at SITAM Engineering College here, he said that hundreds of opportunities were available for students in space technology as both ISRO and SHAR had been doing commendable research for launching more satellites.

He congratulated former MP and SITAM College correspondent Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi and SITAM director Majji Sasibhusana Rao for convincing SHAR to organise the three-day celebrations in Vizianagaram.

JNTU Vice-Chancellor G.V.R. Prasada Raju said that the university was giving priority to research in science and technology.

Central Tribal University Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani said the sky was the limit for students to do research in space technology. Earlier, the guests visited an exhibition organised on the college premises.