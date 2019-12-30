SKU Senate urged to improve quality of education

School Education Principal Secretary B. Rajasekhar, who assumed office as the Vice-Chancellor (FAC) of Sri Krishnadevaraya University on Saturday, asked the university’s Academic Senate members to concentrate on improving the quality of academics on the campus.

In a day-long meeting attended by members of the Academic Senate, Boards of Studies, and deans of different departments, concerns were raised over the lack of teaching faculty on the campus as only 89 out of the 213 sanctioned posts have been filled. Mr. Rajasekhar asked the university administration to continue the current procedure of recruiting Teaching Assistants or Academic Assistants by individual departments on an hourly basis.

Inadequate funding

University authorities raised concerns over the reduced sanction of ‘Block Grants’ to the Sri Krishnadevaraya University from ₹80 crore to ₹50 crore per annum, to which the Vice-Chancellor got confirmation from the Principal

Secretary Finance that the total amount of ‘Block Grant’ in the State had not increased from the time there were six or eight universities. The existing amount was being distributed among 13 universities leading to reduction in the allocation, the university’s physics professor and public relations officer Kotalo Rama Gopal said.

Focus on research

During the meeting, the Vice-Chancellor stressed upon improving the academic-industry-agriculture cooperation for the research activities in the university reaching the targeted groups and vice-versa, the university students getting field-level exposure instead of indulging in only theoretical studies.

Asking the individual departments to find avenues for revenue generation, the Vice-Chancellor said he wanted them to begin Self-Finance/Paid courses, have tie-ups with industries, begin alumni association/meets so that those in the industry could help their alma-mater survive and provide good education to more number of students. Asking the faculty to introduce Master of Rural Development and Management specialisation in Master in Social Welfare, the Vice-Chancellor said that an advanced course in Rural Development was essential.