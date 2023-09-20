HamberMenu
‘Skilled‘ women change economic landscape of rural Srikalahasti

Training programme by Electrosteel Castings ushers in welcome change

September 20, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan


Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati, 19/09/2023: A new batch of rural women getting trained in tailoring at a skill development course conducted by Electrosteel Castings in Srikalahasti recently. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Women residents of Rachagunneri and Chindepalli villages of Srikalahasti mandal have now started earning on a par with the familys’ men, thanks to a 100-day skill development programme that trained them in tailoring and fashion designing.

The training was organised by Electrosteel Castings Limited (ECL) located near Srikalahasti, which produces ductile iron pipes and fittings, at its in-house skill development centre by roping in professional trainers. They also trained 257 students of Thondamanadu and Rachagunneri Zilla Parishat High Schools in several essential digital skills.

“After the skill development course, we hold tests to check if the beneficiaries are really ready for future,” ECL chief operating officer Suresh Khandelwal told The Hindu.

The tailoring programme was originally launched in 2018 but had to be discontinued owing to lacklustre response as many considered tailoring as a ‘not so lucrative’ option. After motivating the participants about the emerging trends in the fashion industry, the course was revived in 2022.

After the completion of two batches, the participants have gained tremendous self-confidence. “We are now earning around ₹18,000 a month through stitching to supplement our family income,” says Bindu Madhavi, a trainee from the first batch.

Uniforms order

Apart from garments such as saris and blouses, they also received training to stitch trousers and shirts for men. With this, the company offered them the lucrative business of stitching 9,000 uniform sets to its employees every year. “This is a captive business order for the women in our neighbourhood. We plan to spend the money in our vicinity so that the villages see development,” adds Mr. Khandelwal.

The company distributed sewing machines only to the twenty ‘qualified’ tailors so as to ensure seriousness in the outcome. The women have sought training in school uniform to further widen their source of income.

