Skill enhancement initiative gets a boost

APSSDC signs MoU with premier institutions specialising in the domain

A.P. State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) CEO Arja Srikanth, Tech Mahindra Foundation CEO Rakesh Soni, Biocon Academy program Dean Bindu Ajith, and Schneider Electric Education General Manager Sai Krishna Rao signed MoUs for collaboration in the government’s skill development initiatives in the presence of Minister for Industries and Commerce, IT and Skill Development Mekapati Goutham Reddy and APSSDC Chairman Challa Madhusudhan Reddy, at the APSSDC office at Tadepalli on Wednesday.

Centres of Excellence

Tech Mahindra Foundation and Schneider Electric Education will be setting up Centres of Excellence in Visakhapatnam and Nellore respectively, while Biocon Academy will be joining the government as a knowledge partner in the life sciences domain.

On the occasion, Mr. Goutham Reddy said the partnerships with premier institutions specialising in skill enhancement was a part of the overhauling of the education system. It was a significant step towards providing 75% jobs in industries for local youth.

“Ikigai, the critically acclaimed Japanese concept of life and its purpose, inspired me to make my contribution to the young generation. I have set as my goal the establishment of 30 skill development colleges mooted by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” the Minister stated.

Mr. Madhusudhan Reddy said efforts were being made to develop a skilling ecosystem in the State that would set a national benchmark.

Special Chief Secretary (skill development, entrepreneurship and training) G. Anantha Ramu, IT Adviser Vidyasagar Reddy, Special Commissioner (technical education) M.M. Naik and others were present.