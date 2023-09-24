HamberMenu
Skill development scam case: AP-CID hands over Chandrababu Naidu to Rajahmundry Central Prison as police custody period ends  

IT employees who took out a car rally from Hyderabad meet N. Brahmani in Rajamahendravaram

September 24, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
N. Brahmani, wife of TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh, during a meeting with the Jana Sena Party leaders in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday.

N. Brahmani, wife of TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh, during a meeting with the Jana Sena Party leaders in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP-CID) has handed over Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to the Rajahmundry Central Prison authorities after the completion of the two-day police custody period on September 24 (Sunday). 

A 12-member CID team questioned Mr. Naidu inside the prison as per the directive of the ACB court, as a part of their probe into the alleged ₹371-crore skill development corporation scam.

“Mr. Naidu’s police custody period ended at 5 p.m. on September 24 (Sunday). The AP-CID has handed him over to us. He will be in prison as his judicial remand has been extended,” Deputy Inspector General of Prisons (Coastal Andhra) M. Ravi Kiran told The Hindu

“The health condition of Mr. Naidu is sound,” he added. 

Meanwhile, N. Brahmani, wife of TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh, held talks with the Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders at the party’s transit camp office in Rajamhendravaram on September 24 (Sunday). She reportedly discussed the future course of action of the party and the Yuva Galam padayatra of Mr. Lokesh that was put on hold in the wake of Mr. Naidu’s arrest. 

Jana Sena Party (JSP) East Godavari district president Kandula Durgesh and other leaders extended their solidarity to Ms. Brahmani and assured her of timely support to fight the legal battle against the case registered against Mr. Naidu.

Recently, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president announced an alliance with the TDP for the 2024 general elections in the State.

N. Brahmani, wife of TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh, interacting with Hyderabad-based IT employees, in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday.

N. Brahmani, wife of TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh, interacting with Hyderabad-based IT employees, in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

On September 24 (Sunday), several groups of IT employees from Hyderabad reached Rajamahendravaram as a part of their car rally and met Ms. Brahmani. 

The car rally of the Hyderabad-based IT employees was stopped by the police at many places. However, some groups managed to reach Rajamahendravaram. The East Godavari police deployed more personnel at the TDP’s transit camp office at Vidhya Nagar.

