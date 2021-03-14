Six farmhands killed in road accident in Krishna

Unidentified vehicle hit the auto in which they were going for work

Six persons were killed and seven suffered critical injuries in a hit-and-run case at Gollapalli in Krishna district on Sunday.

According to reports, an unidentified vehicle hit the autorickshaw in which the victims were travelling in the early hours. The injured were shifted to Nuzvid and Vijayawada government hospitals.

The victims, natives of Lion Thanda in Nuzvid mandal, were going for agricultural works at Kanumolu village of Bapulapadu mandal in Krishna district, said Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu.

“Police are verifying the CCTV footages. Other police stations in the area have been alerted. We suspect that a heavy vehicle might have hit the auto at a high speed. Special teams have been formed to identify the vehicle which caused the accident,” Mr. Srinivasulu told The Hindu.

The deceased have been identified as Bhukya Somla, Banavathu Nagu, B. Nagaraju, Ramesh, Banavathu Swarna and B. Babu.

Governor, CM express grief

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed grief over the ghastly road mishap and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

He spoke to the Krishna district officials and directed the police, revenue and medical and health officials to provide proper treatment to the injured.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Home Minister M. Sucharita and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) expressed shock over the deaths and conveyed their condolences to the victims’ families.

Nuzvid MLA Meka Venkata Pratapa Appa Rao, Collector A. Md. Imtiaz and Nuzvid Sub-Collector Prasista Mangain and other officials called on the victims at the hospitals and enquired about their health condition.