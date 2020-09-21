SITAM students to get trained in making of electric vehicles

Satya Institute of Technology and Management(SITAM) and Agrayana Electric Technologies will jointly train 50 students in manufacturing electric vehicles on the college campus, according to its Director M. Sasibhusana Rao.
The prototype production development programme would continue for two weeks. During the training, the students will learn retrofitting diesel and petrol vehicles to electric vehicles.
Former MP of Vizianagaram Botcha Jhansi, who formally inaugurated the workshop-cum-training programme, said that skill development in the respective engineering fields was a must for students to excel in their career. She said that such training programmes would enable students to know the concept of Make in India and become entrepreneurs in future.
She urged the students to come up with innovative ideas to prove their talent in their chosen subjects. On behalf of the college, she signed an MoU with Agrayana Electric Technologies. SITAM College Principal B.Rama Murthy, Dean Narendra Kumar and others were present.
