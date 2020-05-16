Andhra Pradesh

Simhachalam temple officials gear up for ‘darshan’ arrangements

Action plan has been sent to the government, says Executive Officer

The Simhachalam Devasthanam is making arrangements, including setting up disinfectant chambers and queue system in tandem with physical distancing norms, for the darshan of the presiding deity Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, once the COVID-19 lockdown norms are relaxed.

“After deliberations on the directions issued an action plan has been sent to the government giving top priority to health and protective measures of devotees for implementation with guidelines expected from the government any time after the lockdown is relaxed,” says Executive Officer M. Venkateswara Rao.

‘Laghu darshan’

However, he made it clear that only ‘laghu darshan’ will be allowed without entry to the sanctum sanctorum. There will be individual ‘pujas’ in the name of devotees, ‘teeertham’ and ‘sathagopam.’ Guidelines are being worked out for tonsuring for devotees and barbers, if allowed. However, devotees must wear masks and follow physical distancing.

Disinfection chambers will be set up and sanitisers provided to devotees at five or six designated places.

A decision also has to be taken on whether to allot time-slots for ‘darshan’ or to issue online tickets, free ‘darshan’ and whether tickets could be sold at the temple and on the number devotees for the deity’s ‘kalyanotsavam’ if allowed. Decision on ‘prasadam’ and free meal is also yet to be taken.

A trial run implementing physical distancing of three feet indicated that around 200 devotees could worship in an hour, Mr. Venkateswara Rao said.

