Shift Naidu to hospital for better treatment: Yanamala

October 14, 2023 05:36 am | Updated 05:36 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Telugu Desam Party politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Friday stated that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should be held responsible if any harm was done to the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Rajahmundry Central Prison.

The Department of Prisons and Correctional Services on Friday released the first health bulletin of Mr. Naidu, claiming that he had ‘no psychological issues’ in the prison. In the health bulletin, the details of Mr. Naidu’s blood pressure and the functioning status of his lungs were also mentioned.

“The prison authorities have been issuing wrong medical reports on Mr. Naidu’s health. They did not conduct the blood test on time, leading to a rise in the complication of ‘allergy owing to his poor health condition.”, alleged Mr. Ramakrishnudu.

Reacting to the health bulletin released by the Prison Superintendent on Friday, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said; “It appears that the Superintendent has released the health bulletin of Mr. Naidu without any mention of the doctors’ names in the report. However, the health reports compiled by the respective doctors should be put in the public domain”.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu alleged that poor hygiene conditions inside the block, in which Mr. Naidu was lodged, were said to be the reason for the skin allergy.

“Given Mr. Naidu’s present state of health, he should be admitted to any super-specialty hospital till he recovers fully. In the case of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, he was admitted to the hospital when his health deteriorated in the prison,” he said.