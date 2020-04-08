SHG members make 65,000 masks

The members of Self-Help Groups (DWCRA) have handed over 65,210 face masks to District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz here on Wednesday.
The masks were prepared by thousands of SHG women in the district to help the government fight COVID-19.
As per the instructions given by doctors, the cloth masks were stitched by 2,254 groups in 13 mandals of the district.
Mr. Imtiaz asked the DRDA Project Director Srinivasa Rao to distribute the masks among all the government officials in the district. Mr. Imtiaz appreciated the efforts of the SHGs.
