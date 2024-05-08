GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Sharmila urges Modi to listen to ‘Mann ki baat’ of people of Andhra Pradesh

By remaining a mute spectator to issues related to VSP privatisation, Kadapa steel plant project, illicit liquor, plundering of natural resources and corruption, the NDA government has proved to be hand in glove with the YSRCP government, alleges the APCC president

Published - May 08, 2024 08:58 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
APCC president Y.S. Sharmila showing an audio system to be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a press conference in Kadapa on Wednesday.

APCC president Y.S. Sharmila showing an audio system to be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a press conference in Kadapa on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on May 8 (Wednesday) demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tender an apology to the people of Andhra Pradesh before stepping into the State.

Addressing the media here, she showed an audio player meant to be presented to Mr. Modi, with an appeal to listen to the ‘Mann ki Baat’ of the people of the State, in a veiled reference to the Prime Minister’s radio address to the public at large. Mr. Modi campaigned for the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance candidates in the State on May 8 (Wednesday).

Taking exception to the visit of the Prime Minister to the State ahead of the elections, she wondered if he had ever visited Andhra Pradesh for launching any developmental project in the last five years. She also hurled a ‘charge-sheet’ carrying ten questions on behalf of the people.

“Apart from not granting the Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh as promised in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, Mr. Modi did not stop Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy from stalling the Polavaram project in the name of reverse tendering and shelving Amaravati as capital,” Ms. Sharmila alleged.

She raised issues such as the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), lack of progress in Kadapa Steel Plant project, Vizag railway zone, unabated flow of illicit liquor, plundering of natural resources, rampant corruption and diversion of Central funds. “By remaining a mute spectator to these issues, the Centre has proved to be hand in glove with the YSRCP government,” she alleged.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema / General Elections 2024 / Narendra Modi / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.